Age 91, of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by husband Tom; daughter Nancy Schmitz; parents James and Lucille Tricarico and brother-in-law Don Salerno. Survived by children Cathy, Tom III (Pamela), Mary Josephine, James (Umaima), & Michael (Marie); 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; son-in-law Steve Schmitz; siblings Ralph Tricarico (Lucille), Marie Bennardo (Tony) and Cathy Salerno plus other relatives and friends. Esther’s primary job was raising her 6 children and later in life she was involved with many charities & was politically active in campaigns on both sides of the aisle. She also served on the Met Council for a number of years. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass at church. Memorials preferred to Salvation Army. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
