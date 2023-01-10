Estelle M. (Muraski) Schwab, age 87, of White Bear Lake, MN passed away January 2, 2023. Preceded in death by husband William; and parents Irene and Harold Muraski. Survived by children, Stephanie (Daniel) FitzPatrick, John (Kari), Anne-Denise (Larry) FitzPatrick and Mark (Michelle); 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 20th, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Avenue, Whit Bear Lake, MN, with visitation one hour before Mass. Rosary to begin at 10:45. Private family burial at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Pius X parish and or St. Pius X Appalachia Project.  Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home,    651-429-6172.

