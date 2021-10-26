Eric Kurt Witzel, 45 of White Bear Lake, MN.
Passed away Thursday, October 14 surrounded by his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, Ellen, and 3 children, Maggie, Addison and Mason; his parents, Gary and Marie; family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 29th at Eagle Brook Church in White Bear Lake, 2401 Buffalo Street, White Bear Lake. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. and will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Memorials preferred.
Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell
www.holcombhenryboom.com 651-482-7606
