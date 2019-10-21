Annette R. Engh
Passed away on October 17, 2019 in her 92nd year.
Preceded in death by her husband, John. Survived by her six children: Mike (Linda), Bob (Debbie), Ron, Sue Paul (Fred), Tom (Nancy), and Jim (Barb). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren (Sarah, Valerie, Jen, Andy, Freddie, Kristin, Maddie, Jackie, Renee, Lori, John, and Ethan) and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s charity of choice.
