July 8, 1961 - Jan. 30, 2022, Emily “Emmy” Marie Just-Fleck, Age 60, of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, peacefully took her last breath lovingly surrounded by family, her best friend, and her beloved kitties on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after a 7 year battle with early-onset Dementia.
Emily was born on July 8, 1961, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the second-youngest of 11 children, and grew up near the shores of White Bear Lake in the small city of Birchwood Village with her life-long friends, Colleen and Claudia Jefferson, and Nancy Maas. She graduated from White Bear Lake Mariner High School in 1979, and then on June 28, 1982, she married Randy Sorenson and they had 3 children, Nicole Marie, Jordan James, and Shelby May. In 1993, with 3 kids at home, Emily made the decision to go back to night-school, and completed her Nursing degree in the Spring of 1997. Emily was beyond proud of becoming a Registered Nurse - not only because she was able to show her children that success comes from working hard, but also because she was able to turn her love for helping people into a rewarding career. On Dec. 31, 2002, Emily married her soulmate, Daryle Just, and welcomed his 3 children into her family. Emily and Daryle were inseparable from that moment on.
Emily was a lifelong lover of animals, and that trend carried through until her very last breath. She began rescuing animals at a very young age. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rats, bunnies, birds - the list goes on and on. Emily loved them all and this was obvious to anyone that met her throughout her life.
Emily is preceded in death by her mother, Helen McKenna Fleck; her father, George Jackson Fleck; her brothers Gayl James and Dennis Charles; her nephews Brice Spinarski and Chevas Guertin; and her niece Kassey Fleck.
Emily is survived by her husband Daryle “Bubby” Just-Fleck; her children Coley “Coleybear” (Adam) Wogsland, Jordan “Jordo” (Bree) Sorenson, and Shelby “Miss Bee” Sorenson; her granddaughter Quinn Marie; her step-children Joshua, Julia, and Victor; her step-granddaughters Mira and Melinda; her siblings Laura Fleck, Elena Carrel, Alma (Mike) Bergmann, Kenneth Fleck, Martha (Tim) Halverson, Nathaniel (Victoria) Fleck, Margaret (Joe) Guertin, and Jonathan (Susan) Fleck; her many nieces and nephews; and her beloved rescue-kittens Patsy, Douglas, Timothy, Fussy, and Bogey.
Please help us to always remember Emily by taking a moment to think of her each time you wear purple, drink a Pepsi, eat fettuccine alfredo, rescue an animal, plant flowers, or sit out in the warm summer sun.
On behalf of Emily, we would also like to say a special thank you to her nurse Jessie and the entire staff at St. Croix Hospice - their soothing support was such a comfort to us all, and we are so grateful for each and every person that has helped us through this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be planned for Emily on July 8, 2022 (Emily’s Birthday) at Katherine Abbott Park in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial page to honor Emily’s memory and allow for updated information to be posted regarding her celebration of life service. https://everloved.com/life-of/emily-just-fleck/
