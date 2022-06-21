Elsie Norma Forcier passed away on June 4th, 2022, after a bout with Pneumonia. She passed away peacefully at Suite Living Senior Care in Little Canada, MN. Elsie was born in Woden, IA and lived with her family in Meservy, IA. At age of 16 she moved to Minnesota to take care of her grandmother. She worked various jobs in which she was able to use her sewing and knitting skills. Elsie met and married Francis Forcier in 1946. They had 4 children, Diana, Norma, Paul and Gerald. She became a nursing assistant at Bethesda Hospital for 26 years until her retirement. After retirement Elsie returned to Meservy IA to take care of her mother, Ruth. They had many travels including winters in Texas. After Ruth died, she moved into Washington Square Apartments in White Bear Lake MN. An unfortunate fall, that broke her shoulder, forced her to move into assisted living. Elsie was an avid Twins fan, loved knitting, sewing, crocheting, and a good game of cribbage. Elsie is preceded in death by her mother and father Ruth (Dilts) & Horace Jolly; her brothers Cecil, Merle, Donald, LeRoy, Harold, Kenneth; sisters Violet and Edith; and her grandson Jonathan. She is survived by her brother Richard; her children Diana, Norma (Bruce), Paul, and Gerald; grandchildren Mike, Tim, Molly (Jeremy), Ryan (Kara), and Katie; great great children Ben, Brianna, Brayden, Max, Mia, Zachary, Madilyn, and Mikala. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11a.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Community of Grace Church 4000 Linden St. White Bear Lake, MN. The Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Union Cemetery.
Latest News
- St. Andrew’s celebrates 100th anniversary
- White Bear Police Reports
- Purple Line buses officially rerouted
- Letters to the Editor
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Lake cruiser expected to relaunch ‘soon’
- New arts center program inspired by book about bear
- Retiring postmaster will miss friends in Willernie
Most Popular
Articles
- From steaks to stakes at former Lakeside Club site
- Days numbered for sports bar
- ‘A Bright Spot’: White Bear Lake gets a new mural
- Baseball: Zephyrs salvage fifth place with pair of 10-0 wins at state
- 100 years of literary lakes and legends
- Late owner of Blacksmith Lounge named “Good Neighbor’
- South Shore Trail Construction to Begin
- Shores of Oneka Lake: M/I Homes receives approval for 218 units
- White Bear entrepreneur thinks outside the box
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited for?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.