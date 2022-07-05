Elmer “Tom” E. Eckart of Shoreview Minnesota, passed away Tuesday June 14, 2022 at the age of 96. He was born in Harvey, North Dakota on June 17, 1925 to Jacob Jr. and Lena Putz Eckart and lived his growing up years in Martin, North Dakota. After high school he attended Fargo Business College and in WWII joined the Army Air Corp, followed by the U,S. Air Force Reserve retiring with the rank of major. His working career was in Chicago as a carpenter, contractor and commercial remodeler. After retirement and moving to Minnesota, he graduated from Lakewood (Century) College. He was a dedicated volunteer with Gideons International, AARP Taxaide, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and all the churches he was a member of over the years in 3 states. Locally, he has been a member of Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 W. County Rd. C2, in Roseville, Minnesota, where his Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022: 1pm Visitation, 2pm Service, 3pm Reception. Preceded in death by his wife Mildred and his sister, Helen Mae. Survived by his daughter Alexa (Mark) Umbreit, granddaughters Jen Patterson and Laura Umbreit and 3 great grandchildren; his brothers James and Rodney (Kathryn) Eckart; his sister Elaine Edinger; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
