Elmer Fischbach, 89, survived by daughter Mickie, son Michael (Jane), brother in law, Bernie Przybylski, Douglas Dietz, sister in law Darlene Dietz. Thanks to our second family, our White Bear Lake neighbors. Memorials preferred to the American Red Cross. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Latest News
- Spotted Around Town: Wildlife Edition
- Volleyball: Mustangs edge Roseville 3-2, improve to 9-2
- Bears clip Woodbury 27-24 in overtime; sectionals next
- Outdoor arts market continues
- At 105, Rose gets her own parade
- Prep skiers get boost from The Alpine Factory
- Bears humbled by Lakeville North 49-14
- Veterans Day has special double meaning
Most Popular
Articles
- At 105, Rose gets her own parade
- Free saliva COVID-19 testing open in St. Paul
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Spotted Around Town: Wildlife Edition
- Lino Lakes resident grateful for robotic surgery
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Deer hunting
- 2020 White Bear Lake – Vadnais Heights area election results
- National Guard broadened vet’s experience
- Shoreview election results: Council incumbents hold steady
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
How will you celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Like other aspects of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic will alter how we participate in the 2020 holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.