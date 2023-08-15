Age 91, of Birchwood, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023, with family at her side.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 52 years, Hon. Kenneth J. Maas, Jr.; sister, Rita Traynor; brother, Robert Roach; sister-in law, Betty Bennett; son-in-law, Robert Tessier; granddaughter, Polly Voltz. Survived by her six children: Hon. Ellen (Len) Pratt; Ann Tessier; K.J. (Julie) Maas; Lucy (Tim) Voltz; Nancy Maas; and Michael (Rochelle) Maas; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jibby graduated from St. Catherine University in 1955, with a degree in Medical Technology. In 1962, Ken and Jibby moved to their home on White Bear Lake, where they raised their family. Jibby enjoyed travel, tennis, skiing, sailing, singing in the choir at St. Jude’s, and playing her French horn in the Birchwood Fourth of July parade. We all will miss Jibby’s infectious smile and quick wit. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, and White Bear Lake Sailing School. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
