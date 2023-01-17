Age 97, formerly of Mahtomedi, passed away January 13, 2023. Preceded in death by husband of 73 years, Jack.  Survived by children, Robin (Robert “Bub”) Nicholson, Jack, II (Kathy) and Bill (Linda); 7 grandchildren, Will, Jessi, Summer, Brandon, Stewart, Grant and Blake; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.  BJ was active in many organizations including: Rose Warner Nature Center, Mahtomedi Park Commission, Minnesota History Center, White Bear CHA Guild and CHA Board, Minnesota Parks and Trails.  She was on the faculty at Century College Biology Department,  and was a member of the Minnesota Antique Glass Club.  BJ was also an avid gardener and world traveler.  A private family service will be held.  Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services,     651-439-5511.

