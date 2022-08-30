Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Johnson, formerly of White Bear Lake and Chisago City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2022, at the age of 94, passing away peacefully in her apartment at St. Andrews Village. Betty said “Faith, family and friends were the source of fulfillment in my life.” Betty was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ all her life; a loving and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt; and a loyal friend. Betty leaves a legacy of humble faith, kindness, hospitality, service and innumerable cards, letters and phone calls with family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ruth Croone; Paul, her loving husband of 67 years; infant sons Richard James and Philip Joel; great-grandson Isaac; and brother Allen Croone.
She is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Darrel) Johnson, Karin Jacobson, and Naomi (Russ Spilker) Johnson; son James (Linda) Johnson; seven grandchildren Kristin, Mark, Beth, Greta, Annie, Rachel and Andrew; eight great-grandchildren Gabriel, Elijah, Karlena, Isabel, Gavin, Addy, Luke and Caleb and a ninth due in December; brother Ron (Rita) Croone; sister-in-law Eleanor Croone; brother-in-law J. Herbert Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family thanks the staff at St. Andrews Village, Optage and Health Partners Hospice, and special caregiver, Chris, for the love and care shown to Betty as she journeyed through the last months of her life.
A memorial worship service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden Street, Highway 61 and County Road F, White Bear Lake, MN with a visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community of Grace Lutheran Church or donor’s choice. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172.
