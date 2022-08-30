Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Johnson, formerly of White Bear Lake and Chisago City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2022, at the age of 94, passing away peacefully in her apartment at St. Andrews Village. Betty said “Faith, family and friends were the source of fulfillment in my life.” Betty was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ all her life; a loving and beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt; and a loyal friend. Betty leaves a legacy of humble faith, kindness, hospitality, service and innumerable cards, letters and phone calls with family and friends. 

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ruth Croone; Paul, her loving husband of 67 years; infant sons Richard James and Philip Joel; great-grandson Isaac; and brother Allen Croone. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.