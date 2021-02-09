Ellie entered Heaven's gate on Jan. 31st, 2021 at the age of 99. She was a WBLHS graduate and 1939 Homecoming queen. Ellie retired from St. John's hospital, and started her own craft business. She volunteered at: the blood mobile, Community of Grace Quilters, member of VFW 1782 and Cerenity Senior Care. Ellie was preceded in death by: husband Robert Fredricksen, son Michael Fredricksen, parents Clarence and June Ahlstrom, brothers Kenneth (Margaret) Ahlstrom, Robert (Maxine Ahlstrom), sisters Marlys (Julian Philippy), and Edith. Ellie is survived by daughters Sharon (Frank) Forster, Peg (Tim) Black, brother George (Margaret) Ahlstrom, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Sincere appreciation to Cerenity employees for Ellie's compassionate care and friendship.
Private family service, Interment at Fort Snelling. Celebration of Life at later date due to Covid restrictions.
