Sept. 26, 1931 – March 31, 2022. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Elaine passed away surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by husband Myron. Survived by her children Christine (Greg), Ruth (Bob), Mike (Liz), Karen (Dane), six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at the Masonic Lodge 4923 Stewart Ave. White Bear Lake on May 7 from 1-3 p.m.
Private interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society.
