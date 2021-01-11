Age 103, White Bear Lake, passed away November 14, 2020, from COVID-19. An Irish wake was held on Zoom December 5 and a private Mass was held December 18 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery will be held at a later date. Predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Bob. Survived by daughter, Jane (Dick) Dufresne, White Bear Lake, and son, Lawrence (Mary) Whitaker, Marine-on-the-St. Croix; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.  Eileen was loved by all who knew her. She was a long-blade ice skater, a cross-country skier, and an avid card player. She will be missed by many.  Thank you to the staff of Cerenity Assisted Living, her beloved home for almost 18 years. Memorials preferred to the White Bear Area Food Shelf. 

