Eileen Berger (Opatz) was born on May 3, 1926 in Sauk Rapids, MN.  She graduated from Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, MN and was the first of her family to graduate from college.  During World War II, she helped build C47 transport planes as a “Rosie the Riveter”.  After graduation from the College of St. Benedict (1948), she taught in Big Lake and Forest Lake, MN.  She married Gerald Berger in 1950 and was a stay-at-home mother to five children:  Joan, Jay, Paul, Mark and Julie.  During this time, she became an active alumnae of the College of St. Benedict as President and Class Representative for over 40 years.  She and Gerry traveled the world, and even in her later years, she continued organizing trips abroad with her family.   

For a number of years, she taught English as a Second Language to young women through the University of Minnesota.  Her love of singing included church choirs and a long-time association with the Silver Harmony Singers in White Bear Lake.

