Edy (Edee) Ward (Brogren), age 85 of White Bear Lake, joined her heavenly father Dec.1st with loving family by her side. Survived by daughter, Vicki Quinney (Glenn Brown) and son, Jim (Brenda); adoring grandmother to Mike Alger, Ben (Kristi), Tami Peterson (Scott), Jay (Veronica), Josh (Tricia); one and only GG to Dakota, Weston, Kellen, Harper, Keagan, William, Wyatt, Wade, and Hadley. Preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Edith Bullitt; daughters, Debby and Cheri.
Edy was a long-time resident of White Bear Lake where she had many fond neighbors. She loved spending time with her friends and family, but especially her great-grandchildren. Edy was an only child who cherished sitting back and looking at her family proudly, marveling at all she had been blessed with. She had four children with her first husband Don Ward before they divorced. Edy worked at Taymark for many years, all while running White Bear Machine, a small engine business, with her then husband Wayne Brogren. Her job at Taymark led to a new line of work in wire fabrication for the business. Edy eventually sold the business to her son Jim who continues to grow it today. She loved to travel and went on many bus tour trips with friends and her in-laws Roy and Judy. Edy loved the outdoors, enjoying gardening, and her birds. She was a lover of cats, but none more than Homer who saw her through lymphoma and divorce. She had an uncanny knack for organization, there was nothing without a home or label (including all her amazing little keepsakes from her family). Edy was witty, slightly stubborn, smart, tenacious, warm and a bright light for all who knew her.
