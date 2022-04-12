Edward Ray Harrell, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on April 3, 2022 at the age of 86. Ed was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, attended Illinois College and graduate school at Indiana University. Ed and his dear wife Cloda (“Clodie” Rolston) settled in Minnesota in the White Bear Lake and Hugo area with their three children Lynette (Harrell) Vesey, Lisa Harrell, and Greg Harrell. He worked for 3M for 37 years as a research chemist, earned multiple patents, and was eventually named a Corporate Scientist. He was an innovative problem solver both at work and in his many roles of leadership at Eagle Brook Church.
Ed was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed introducing others to the joys of the great outdoors. He was well loved by his friends and family and was appreciated for his good humor, love of a challenge, wise counsel, and faithfulness. His deep desire was to honor Jesus Christ and encourage and empower those around him.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, John S. and Effie (Barnes) Harrell; sister, Shirley VanBebber; and brother, Robert Harrell. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister, Norma Brown of Fayetteville, Tennessee; beloved in-laws, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo St, White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon will follow the service at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Memorials preferred to Christos Center for Spiritual Formation at www.christoscenter.org.
