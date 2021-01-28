Age 85 of Hugo, MN
Passed away on January 26, 2021 after a long illness. Edward was born in St. Paul, MN on May 3, 1935 to George and Catherine (Nee: Mollner) Grieman, and graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1953. He proudly served his country in the Air Force from Oct. 1956 to Oct. 1960. After working at Schroeder Milk Company for 42 years, Edward started his own business, Refrigeration Engineers, a refrigeration and heating service company. Outside of work, Edward was an adult leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was an active member of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society where they selected him for their Man of the Year in 1993. Edward was also a member of the Gopher State Chevys Car Club and enjoyed restoring and showing classic cars.
Edward loved his family, was true and faithful to his wife, gave his children every opportunity to be successful and whatever he endeavored, he gave it his all.
Preceded in death by parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lorraine; children, Richard (Julie), Robert (Laura), and Lynn (Frank) Robinson; grandchildren, Charles, Marta, Galen, William, Luca, Mackenzie, Chad, Matthew, Daniel, and Kathryn.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff from Visiting Angels, especially Nina, and the staff, nurses, and aides of AccentCare Fairview Hospice.
Private Family Service 11AM Wednesday, February 3rd. Livestream will be available at www.stgens.org. A Celebration of Edward’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Genevieve’s Church, 7087 Goiffon Rd., Centerville, MN 55038.
Bradshaw, www.BradshawFuneral.com, 651-407-8300
