Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on January 18, 2021 at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks, Minnesota with family by his side.
Ed brought wisdom, soft-spoken gentleness, and love to everyone he knew.
He was born April 1, 1928 in Frazee, Minnesota and raised in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Ed served with the Army in Japan, received WWII Victory Medal, and was Honorably discharged in October 1947.
Ed graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in petroleum engineering. He married Marcia Linner in 1952, and they started a family in Texas where Ed took a job with Mobil Oil. Work and family brought them back to Minnesota where Ed took a job with NSP (now Xcel Energy) until his retirement. Marcia passed away in 1985.
Ed had an active retirement which he enjoyed with his second wife, Helen “Bari” Jagger, for over 30 years. He always loved outdoor activities including camping, swimming, hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, gardening, and riding his bike. Ed also enjoyed bird watching and never turned down an invitation to take a walk. He especially loved sharing his interests with family and friends.
Preceded in death by first wife Marcia Chilton (Linner), parents Ed and “Martz” Chilton, and siblings Judy, Dan, and Nancy.
Survived by second wife, Helen “Bari” Jagger; children: Sarah Chilton, Jane Branshaw (Steve), and Laurie Otte (Ed); Bari’s children: Tom Jagger (Julie), Ted Jagger (Annette), Martha Tateosian (Mark); grandchildren: Josh Chilton, Stephanie Swanson (Eric), and Renee Zachman (Jerad); Bari’s 11 grands; and many other family members and friends.
In memory, no flowers, please. The family prefers a memorial of your choosing or planting a plant in your yard to remember Ed.
The family wants to give thanks to special caregivers Rowene, Becky, and Mark B., in addition to Waverly Gardens Presbyterian Homes Staff and St. Croix Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the obituary notice on the Mueller Memorial site at a later date when we can all safely gather. Mueller Memorial
