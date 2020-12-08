Edith Frances Leckie 

Life is lived in the “dash.” Between Birth and Death. Edith lived her dash with a pioneer spirit.
Born March 3, 1924 Passed away Nov. 30, 2020
Edith passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday night with the light of Jesus on her face and the name of her Savior in prayer. Edith was born in Omaha, Nebraska` and attended school there until she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. There she met and married her husband Charles W. Leckie on Nov. 22, 1941. Together they had five children. That pioneering spirit brought the Leckie’s to Circle Pines in 1947, being among the original residents of the city living on Sunset Avenue before the area was wired for electricity. The Leckie’s moved to Lino Lakes in 1963 and became early members of Galilee Baptist Church. Edith loved her flower gardens, walking, and taking trips with her children. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, nine brothers and sisters, her daughter Jacqueline, her son Ron, son-in-law Dan, and granddaughter Savannah. She is survived by her children; Charles Leckie (Rita) Rosemount, Debra Crandall Osage Minnesota, and David Leckie (Vicki) Nevis Minnesota; grandchildren, Colleen, Todd, Lance (Patricia), Blaine, and Makayla; great grandchildren: Jordan, Joshua, and Haley Sue. Many loving nieces and nephews. Private service was held at Ft. Snelling on Dec. 4, 2020.
