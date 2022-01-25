Passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dwight is survived by his wife Theresa, daughters Shelly (Rob) Martinek and Nicole Milligan. Grandchildren Peyton and Kendall Martinek. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Lorna, brothers Tommy, Craig and Loren and nephew Jeffrey Milligan. Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in  White Bear Lake on Saturday, January 22. Private interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Dwight’s favorite organizations: International Rett Syndrome Association, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, River Valley Riders, 8362 Tamarack Village Ste 119-440, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125, Home for Life Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 847, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082

