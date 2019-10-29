Arndt J. Duvall III, MD, 88 of White Bear Lake, died peacefully at home Monday, October 28.
"Jack," as he was called since childhood, was a proud St. Paul native and alumnus of the University of Minnesota; undergraduate and medical school. He was a successful clinical physician, surgeon and professor of otolaryngology at the University of Minnesota, whose research and mentorship guided many surgical residents.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Jack will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by father Arndt Jr., mother Marion (nee Holm). Survived by "sweetheart" wife of 63 years Faye (nee Bye), sister Anne Harris, children Laura, Diane, Mark (Evelyn) and David Duvall (Bradley Agee), grandchildren Jessica, Qwilleran and Julia Duvall, Carl Steinke; and great-grandchildren Gerard and Samuel Miller.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church (sanctuary), 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.