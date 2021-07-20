Duffy Miller of Lilydale, Minnesota died at home July 2nd following years of multiple cancers.  Born February 18, 1950, Duffy grew up in White Bear Lake, graduating from WBL High School in 1968.  He proudly served in the US Navy, Naval Construction Forces/Seabees, retiring as Master Chief. He went on to work for 13 years at Target Corp. The high point was being the OSR on the team that built the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. Duffy was smart, athletic, stubborn, funny, clever, cartoonist, political junkie, collector, lover of hockey, coffee and hoppy beer. All will miss his wicked wit and mischievous spontaneity. Preceded in death by parents, Caroline and Marty, brothers Daniel, Glenn and George. Survived by wife Virginia Tisdale; son Thorpe (Karissa), daughters Kristen Pine (Chris), and Jennifer Bonham all of VA; brother Ted (Lisa), Stillwater; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, many nieces and nephews. Remembrances may be donated to Prepare and Prosper, Friends of the Mississippi or a Food Shelf. A private gathering was held to celebrate Duffy, a good man who lived a full life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.