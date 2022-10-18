Duane Roger Bengtson, 89, Korean War veteran and former White Bear Lake resident, passed away peacefully September 18, 2022.
Duane grew up the youngest of thirteen children on “The Prairie” North of Mankato, MN. His first love was radio and after high school he attended broadcasting school. He became an on-air announcer, wrote copy, sold ad time, and performed technical work at radio station WIKB Iron River, MI.
Stationed in Japan, Duane served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1954 to 1956. It was there he first learned accounting in the electric accounting machine branch of the Army Forces, Far East, Accounts Office. He enjoyed being in Japan, saying at the time “I’ve always preferred warm climates and friendly people, and it appears that I’ve got them both here, but frankly, there’s no place like home.”
After his discharge at the rank of Specialist, Duane married childhood neighbor LaReine Adams. He continued in radio at KSUM in Fairmont, MN then KYSM in Mankato. While working at KSUM, he chose to pursue an accounting career and attended Mankato State University while working full time. He would later say that he would have continued in radio, except it wasn’t enough to support his and LaReine’s family, which would grow to five children. He went on to work as an accountant, ending with more than twenty-five years for the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue, serving many of those years as Supervisor of Corporate Auditing of seven out-of-state offices.
Duane had a heart for service, and served as Boy Scout leader for his sons’ troop. He also taught Bethel Bible Study for adults and English as a Second Language. Duane was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Swedish Club of Mankato. After moving the family to White Bear Lake, Duane served on and was elected President of the Ramsey County Cable Commission. He was proud of his Swedish heritage and became the family genealogist.
After retiring, Duane continued his participation with the Cable Commission, volunteered as Lionmobile driver, served as Member of the Robbinsdale Senior Commission, and enjoyed traveling with wife LaReine.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Claus and Ida (Zobel) Bengtson of Mankato, six brothers, seven sisters, and one granddaughter. He is survived by wife LaReine (Adams) Bengtson, children Michael (Carol) Bengtson of North St. Paul, Susan (Anders) Bengtson Norwig of Wyoming, MN; Charles Bengtson of Brandon, SD; Amelia Bengtson of Minnetonka, MN; Heidi (Erik) Haltson of Crystal, MN; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Duane’s life will be held at ELIM Lutheran Church on October 22, 2022 at 11 am with a repast following immediately after at Chester Bird American Legion, Golden Valley, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.