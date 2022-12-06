Duane L. Salberg passed away peacefully at Perham Living in Perham, MN on December 1, 2022. Duane was born in Fargo, ND on Jan 7, 1946 to Lester and Carol (Huhner) Salberg. He grew up in Davenport, ND and graduated from Davenport HS in 1964. After graduation, he attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, ND and received a degree in Graphic Arts. He was married to Linda Dahlen, also from Davenport, on June 24, 1967. In September of that year, he enlisted in the United States Air Force with basic training in Amarillo, TX. He was then assigned to the Suffolk County Air Force Base in Westhampton Beach, Long Island, NY. Linda joined him there, where he was stationed for over two years. In December of 1969, he was given orders to Ent AF Base in Colorado Springs, CO. He was honorably discharged from the service in June 1970. While in the Air Force, they developed lifelong friendships. Duane and Linda then settled in the White Bear Lake, MN area, where Duane was employed with Oxygen Service Company of St. Paul, MN, for over 34 years. He very much enjoyed the people he worked with everyday. After retirement, he enjoyed their lake home on Star Lake, MN in Otter Tail County, especially fishing and hunting. He developed great friendships with avid fishermen and hunters in the Star Lake area. Every year, he looked forward to hunting trips to South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming with good friends from the Dent area. His favorite thing to do (after fishing, hunting, having a cold one with friends, and snoozing in front of a football game) was “putzing” around the yard or in the garage or shed. He was never at a loss of things to do.
Duane is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda, his children, Stefanie (Scott Thompson), Eric (Deb) and Carrie. His grandchildren were very special to him, Jessica (Lucas) Hach, Alyssa Wukawitz, Katelynn Wukawitz, Nathan Salberg, and Andrew Salberg, as well as his great-grandchildren Levi and Blake. He was also fortunate to have step-grandchildren, Alex Thompson, Samantha Thompson (Jamie Stensgard), Danielle (Derek) Voss, and Andrea Thompson, and step-great-grandchildren, Dale, Dylynn, Liam, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Salberg (Deb) and his sister, Donna (Mike) Baumann, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
