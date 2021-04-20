Henderson
Age 87
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away on April 15, 2021 and reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Mary Ann. Born July 22, 1933 in St. Paul to parents Edwin and Mayme, and younger brother to Helen Getten and Fr. Jim Henderson. Survived by his devoted family, son Jim (former daughter-in-law Nelda); and grandchildren Jimmy (Monja Sauvagerd), Tom (Kayla), and Jessica (partner Mackenzie Jensen); son Bob; daughter Ann Macdonald (Ken) and grandsons Matt and Sam; son Joe (Jill) and grandsons Emmett and Edwin; son John (Tara) and grandsons Riley and Finn; along with many loving extended family members, friends, and amazing caregivers Barb and Kelsy. Terry was a graduate of St. Mark’s Elementary, Cretin High School, University of St. Thomas, and the University of Minnesota Medical School, and served as a US Marine Sergeant in the Korean War. He was deeply dedicated to his patients as a family practice doctor, faithful in affection to the Church of St. Pius X, and loved his family and friends who will miss him greatly. He traveled extensively; enjoyed sailing, golf, and running; and visited Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina many times with Mary Ann. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 23 at St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday April 22 at the Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake with rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Memorials to New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, newmelleray.org. Mass will be live streamed at: churchofstpiusx.org/spxlive. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
