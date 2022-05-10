Age 67 of Lino Lakes passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 4, 2022. Mike grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, graduating from Kellogg High School in 1972 and Hamline University in 1976. He then went on to graduate from the University of MN School of Dentistry in 1979. As a long time dentist (37 years) in Lino Lakes, Mike along with his partner, Dr. Craig Sulzdorf successfully operated Lino Lakes Family Dentistry in Lino Lakes – the big toothbrush on Apollo Drive. Mike was an avid golfer always striving to lower his handicap. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and close friends along with an occasional cigar in the man cave. He truly enjoyed the time he could spend underwater photographing the beautiful reefs and sea life in the Caribbean. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Deb (Jacobson); sons, Matthew and Sam; mother, Trudy Hyden; father, Ron Hyden; siblings, Diane Hyden, Cindy Bunch and Bill Hyden (Dinah); nephews, Sean Bunch, Rob Bunch (Angie), Conner and Nathan Hyden; niece, Jessica Delaske; the Jacobson family in-laws and very special friends, Phil & Beth Bachman, David & Susan Bachman, Craig & Carol Sulzdorf. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale and the hospice team from AccentCare for their loving and compassionate care. Mike enjoyed teasing them every day and encouraged them to belong to the “A” team. They will miss preparing his ham and cheese sandwich with Doritos for lunch every day. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday, May 21 from noon-4 p.m. at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Lino Lakes, 7050 Lake Dr (Cty 23). Please join the family for laughter, tears and to pay tribute to the extraordinary man “Doc” was. There will be an opportunity to share your Doc story if you choose. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the ALS Association of Minnesota, the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Mueller-Bies 651-784-3390, www.muellerbies.com
