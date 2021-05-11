Age 83, longtime resident of Dellwood and Mahtomedi. Passed away suddenly in Naples, Florida on March 10, 2020. Lee is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bobbie Lou Armstrong, Children: Carrie Armstrong (Rick Steindorf), Dr. Scott Armstrong, Bonnie Armstrong, and Amy Coborn (Duke). Grandchildren: Scott (Rosemary) Armstrong Jr., Serina (Michael) Stokke, Andrew (Minh) Armstrong, Emma Lee Rost, Abby Rost, Duke Coborn, Jr., and Willy Coborn. Great-Grandchildren: Mason Stokke, Oliver Armstrong, Adam Lee Stokke, Elizabeth Armstrong, Scarlett Armstrong, and Jameson Armstrong.
Lee was a graduate of Benson High School, the University of Minnesota, and he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the U of MN Dental School. Lee practiced dentistry for 43 years in NE Minneapolis and was a Crown and Bridge Associate Professor at the U of MN. Lee was an active member in the community. As an active member of the Wildwood Lions he started Punkinmania, an annual fundraiser for the club that still continues today. Lee also enjoyed watching his children’s/ grandchildren’s activities, riding his Harley Davidson, gardening, fishing, traveling, shining up his 1931 Chevy, tinkering in the garage, creating hors d’oeuvres, finding the perfect jokes for any occasion, spending time in Naples, Florida, and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID restrictions registration for attendance is required. fs26.formsite.com/KG1Ywi/lzxcm7lpfs/index.html. The service will also be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/340831. Memorials preferred to The Wildwood Lions Club in Mahtomedi.
