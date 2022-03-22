Beloved husband, father, Grandfather and friend. The world lost Kevin Mark Cragg on Dec. 5, 2021, but his deep and enduring faith in God gave him courage in this life, but also gave him a real kindness and gentleness toward others, which will remain.
Kevin taught History for over 40 years, beginning at Trinity College, Deerfield Illinois, and then Bethel University, St. Paul, from 1980 to 2013, specializing in Ancient Greece, Rome, the Middle Ages, Minnesota and the Environment. He may be best remembered for his involvement developing and teaching a core team-taught class, Christianity and Western Civilization. He loved teaching and using stories to make subjects come alive for his students (doing the Augustine Rap or the Low/High Pressure Dance), whether they were in a university classroom, church members, or his sons’ friends gathered around the dinner table. He will be remembered for his wide-ranging curiosity about the world, kindness and humility, solidarity with “the little guy”, sense of humor (with an uncanny ability to mimic animal calls), hospitality, and extraordinary recall of facts both large and small. He enjoyed all kinds of music (Klezmer, Bluegrass, Classical…) group singing, conversations with others, traveling, reading nightly to his sons, walking daily, and being in nature.
Son of Harold and Genevieve Cragg, Kevin is missed most by his wife of 52 years, Carole Morissette Cragg; son, Nathaniel Cragg of Denver, Colorado; son, Lucas Cragg, daughter-in-law, Amy Caron, and granddaughter, Mavis Cragg, of St. Paul; brother, H. Lannie Cragg (Judy) of Minnetonka; and brother, Brian Cragg (Diane Park), of San Francisco.
Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church Of Stillwater, 6201 Osgood Ave, with visitation one hour prior. The day will include the dedication of Kevin’s ashes to the church’s memorial garden, and popcorn, cheese, and root beer floats (Kevin’s famous meal) to follow. Memorials preferred in Honor of Dr. Kevin Cragg to Bethel University, attn: University Advancement, re: History Excellence Award Fund, 3900 Bethel Dr, Arden Hills, Minnesota 55112 or online at bethel.edu/giving/give-online/
