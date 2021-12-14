White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. A few storms may be severe. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low 22F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.