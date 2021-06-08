Dr. Joy Lee Davis, 90, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from injuries suffered in an auto accident. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, professor and friend. Joy touched thousands of lives through her decades-long career as a college professor and through her very active social life.
Joy is survived by her son William King of Incline Village, Nevada, her son Russell King and his wife Andrea Sather King of North Oaks, by her three grandsons Kyle, Ryan and Michael King and 5 nieces: Gail, Wendy, Sharon, Lauren and Cindy Wood.
She is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Wood and sister in law Bobbi Wood of Atlanta Georgia and her first husband Peter J. King. She is also preceded in death by the love of her life John B. Davis, Jr., whom she now joins in eternity!
Services were held at the House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Avenue, St. Paul on Thursday, June 3rd.
Born in the Bronx New York in 1931, she moved around with her family, always reveling in the adventures of the day and establishing a work ethic that was second to none. She always had a thirst for knowledge, education, and literature. She received her Bachelors, and Masters Degrees from Wellesley College and her PHD from Rutgers University. In addition, Joy has published 4 books; a personal memoir, and 3 thought provoking, and playfully analytical publications on Jane Austen and Billy Collins works.
While not particularly athletic by her own admission, Joy enjoyed playing tennis into her 80’s. She even won the North Oaks ladies “A” singles title against immeasurable odds! Later in life she began playing more and more bridge and used her immense vocabulary to take up scrabble. Although her desire to play the perfect word often inhibited her ability to win.
She felt blessed to have the honor, and immense pleasure of teaching English and Literature at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware Oh, Hamline University and St Thomas College (both in St. Paul Mn). As a College Professor she adopted every student in every class she ever taught, beginning with her practice of memorizing the names of each student on the first day of class! Most semesters culminated with her having her students to her house for end of semester parties, solidifying the family aspect of her classes and cementing long term relationships.
As a Mother, she was always the supportive parent, attending all of her kids’ athletic events and making sure they were kind, caring, gentlemanly and diligent. She always knew how to provide just enough guidance to ensure that “her” kids would never be “those” kids. She instilled in her boys the work ethic that would guide their success to this day. She always immersed herself in whatever her boys and their families were up to.
The second chapter of her life began with the meeting of Dr. John B. Davis, Jr. Their instant chemistry, and common passions for education catapulted Joy and John into a high school like romance that lasted 25 years until John’s passing in 2011. They would read together, laugh together, cavort around, and leave love notes for each other taped on the bathroom mirror or strewn about the floor! He also gave her great inspiration to write her own Poetry and even publish her memoir “Everything But” that she dedicated to John.
This reinvigoration, and intellectual support, spurred Joy into a wonderful, and endless second career of seminars and adult education classes. Her boundless knowledge of historical literature ran from Shakespeare to Jane Austen, to Billy Collins. Joy brought unbridled enthusiasm to every class and began to look at literature in a way that refreshed the thinking on these historical works. She loved having audiences that were already excited about the authors she presented on. Her creativity was truly tapped, as she brought these new perspectives to life in front of her attendees. Seeing a literature seminar buzzing with thought brought even more Joy to her heart.
She began doing seminars at Waverly Gardens in White Bear Lake where many of her former North Oaks Neighbors were taking up residence. She loved the camaraderie so much that she put herself on the waiting list to get in without telling her boys. Independent to the end, she had her own apartment, cherishing her time there and her ability to have friends in for lunches and happy hours, which she did frequently!
Joy touched thousands of lives in an unforgettable way. She is dearly missed by her family, friends, and all of those who knew her.
