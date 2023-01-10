It is with sadness and great love that the family of Joseph Martin Hallman announces his sudden passing on January 1, 2023, at the age of 83.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Anthony Francis Hallman and Anne Elizabeth Hallman. He is survived by his wife, Janice Ray Hallman, his children David (Brenda), Eric and Sara and grandchildren Charlotte, Graham, Megan, Elm and Isaac, and his siblings Anita, Michael, Anthony Jr and Luke.
Joseph will be lovingly remembered by many for his passion for playing bluegrass music on his guitar, his generous heart, his deep commitment to his family and loved ones, his (at times) irreverent and raw sense of humor and his relentless adoration of the Green Bay Packers. Joseph had a lifelong devotion to learning and scholarship, spending his career as a distinguished professor and scholar. Joseph started his career at Wheeling Jesuit College and then was affiliated with the University of St. Thomas for more than 40 years, first as a Professor of Theology and then as Emeritus Professor.
