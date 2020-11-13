Dr. Eric Arthur Melum, 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 4th after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Eric had a gentle heart, quick wit, and strong spirit. His intelligence, strong work ethic, and ability to remain calm made him a respected and admired anesthesiologist and Chief of Staff. For almost forty years he cared for patients of all ages and backgrounds, serving as a leader, mentor and partner to all who worked with him.
Eric loved life. He traveled often and cherished his home on White Bear Lake, MN. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, grilling, boating and relaxing by the water. He was a skilled woodworker, chef, pianist, and an avid reader. Eric appreciated fine food and cars, jazz music, watching old movies, and spending quality time with friends and family.
Eric is survived by Mara, his loving wife; along with his daughter Arielle; son Daniel (Faryn); sister Kris; and mother Evelyn. A virtual memorial service will be streamed live at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85816922988 on Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 PM CST for all who wish to attend. Memorial gifts may be made to the Regions Hospital Foundation (640 Jackson St Stop 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101 or www.regionshospital.com/donate ) or to White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church (328 Maple St., Mahtomedi or wbuuc.org).
