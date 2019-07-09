Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.