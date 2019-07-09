Gloria C. Dotte
Beloved Mom, Grandma
Great Grandma & Sister
Of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband Robert and daughter Mary Pat. Survived by children Paul, Nancy DeMars, Dan (Pauline), Bob Jr., Bruce, Linda, and Tim (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Jerry Ogren (Joan), Karen Sauvageau (Roger) and Steve Ogren (Ila) and other family and friends.
Gathering for friends and family from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with second visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Private interment St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.
MuellerMemorial.com, 651-429-4944
