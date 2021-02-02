Age 92, of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on January 27, 2021. Dorothy was born on September 27, 1928 in Browerville, Minnesota to Roy and Elsie (Brown) Chock. She is survived by daughters Laura (Jerry) Jackson of Siren, Wisconsin, Barb Welch Webster, Wisconsin, Mary (Jack) Wehner Clearwater Beach, Florida, Rebecca (Greg) Langason Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and sister Mary (John) Hedberg of Shoreview and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Thomas Chock, Roy Chock Jr., Jack Chock, sister Lucille (Joseph) Bowman, twin sister Delores (Alan) Malley and devoted husband Bill.
Dorothy was a loving, giving person and a very special lady who shared hospitality, love and kindness throughout her life with family and friends and especially the elderly. Our lives were better for having her with us. Rest in Eternal Peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake where a private funeral will be held. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Honsa Family Funeral, www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172
