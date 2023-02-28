Dorothy Powers Age 89 Of Hugo. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at CHURCH OF ST.GENEVIEVE PARISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6995 Centerville Road, Centerville. Visitation one hour before Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
