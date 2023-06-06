Passed away on 5/25/23 at the age of 84. She was the daughter of Lauritz & Margaret Larson of Oak Park, MN. She is survived by her younger sister, Laura Larson. Dort graduated from Foley High School (‘56) & Augsburg College (‘60). She worked for the Roseville Area School’s Community Ed Department for 20+ years. In 1961, she married Alfred (Al) Henriksen. They raised 3 wonderful sons: Barry (Kris), Erik (Barb) & Kurt (Caryn). They were also blessed with 4 grandsons Jake (Julia), Sam (special friend Emma), Alec & Max. Dort loved to cook, knit, read & travel. She was the biggest supporter of all her grandsons, whether it was in academics, band, sports & especially in life. She will hold a special place in many hearts. Dort is now reunited with Al & will be interned with him at his VA columbarium. A private family service will be held at a later date. 

