Dorothy A. Cahow, age 97, of Circle Pines, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Beaumont Commons in Dearborn, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Cahow. She is survived by her daughter Dorinda (Jeremy) Hughes and son Daniel (Susan) Cahow. Loved by grandchildren(Benjamin, Sarah, Jessica, and Abraham Hughes) and (Leah and Colton Cahow).
A memorial service will be held at Gethsemane Methodist Church, Lino Lakes, in May, 2022.
