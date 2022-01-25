Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 17 after a very brief illness.
Doris was born in Saint Paul on Nov. 23, 1923 to parents, Herbert and Clara Maynard (nee Hall). She attended school at Mahtomedi High School. During a double date in high school, she met the love of her life, Raymond Thein. The two were married on Sept. 23, 1944 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Doris spent a majority of her career working as the secretary for State Farm Insurance. When she was not working, Doris enjoyed playing cards, reading books, doing puzzles, and being outside in the sunshine. She was an avid sports fan and made it to many of her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Doris was very proud to be independent right up until her passing. Her presence will be missed by her entire family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and her parents, Herbert and Clara. Doris is survived by her children, David (Barbara) of Lake Elmo, Diane (Stephen) Mitchell of Blaine, and Cheryl (John) Moody of Maple Grove; her eight grandchildren Jeffrey, Daniel (Dhari), Douglas (Victoria), Joseph (Andrea), Sara (Mike), Eric (Tracey), Kyle (Colleen) and Bret; her nine great-grandchildren Emerson, Alexandra, Bennett, Kira, Jay, Jackson, Macie, Lucy, Eli and one more great-grandchild on the way.
A private family funeral service will be held. A recording of this service will be on the Mueller Memorial website at a later date.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
