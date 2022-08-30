Age 80, of White Bear Lake
Preceded in death by her parents John and Loraine VanWinkle; sister Kathy Marcuson; brothers John and Jeff VanWinkle. Survived by loving husband of 56 years Dennis; son Scott (Maureen McDonnell); nieces Talli Jordan, Tara Ford, and Ashley VanWinkle-Borden; nephews Kyle Marcuson and Jesse VanWinkle; and grand dogs Carter and Betsy. Doris was a shining light who made an impact on everyone she met. Her first love was her family. She and Dennis enjoyed traveling across the United States and Europe. She spent many years taking her son, Scott, to sports practices and accompanying him to concerts including the first ever WE Fest. Doris also worked as a nurse at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul for 46 years where her fellow nurses became a second family to her. After retiring from nursing she continued to spend her time helping others volunteering as a reading tutor and “grandma” at Matoska Elementary School. She also loved being a host-grandmother to Roman Sabluk and Max Fiedler during their time as exchange students in Minnesota. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served as an usher and assisted with funerals. She was knighted by King Boreas at this year’s Winter Carnival for her extensive volunteer work. Doris had a special place in her heart for animals and was devoted to her dogs who we know were waiting for her across the rainbow bridge. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, with a visitation at 10 AM. Memorials preferred to Underdog Rescue. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172, www.honsafamilyfuneral.com.
