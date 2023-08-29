Age 90, of White Bear Lake. Dorene was born March 10, 1933 in St. Paul and passed peacefully on Aug. 21, 2023. Survived by daughter Diane (Tony) Sjolander; grandchildren Sam and Emily; brother Ronald (Dianne) Goette; sister-in-law Donna Goette and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald; son Michael; brother Donald Goette and sister Elaine Nickolaus. Dorene was sweet, loving, thoughtful and kind to everyone she met. Her Christian faith was strong, and her family was her world. Dorene loved gardening, raising monarch butterflies and watching birds. She was proud of her work at 3M in the early years of computers. Known as Nook to her lifelong friends, she resided in the White Bear area for her entire life. Funeral Services were held 11 AM Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at WHITE BEAR LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1851 Birch Street, WBL. Visitation was held one hour before the service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
