Of White Bear Lake, Age 89. Passed away peacefully on June 26th. Preceded in death by husband Larry, and daughter Karen Farrow. Survived by sons, Kevin and Kris Vollmer; and grandchildren. Private family service. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.
