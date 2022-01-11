Age 88, of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by her husband James Sr. and sons James Jr. and Mike. Survived by her children, Sharon (Bill) Bechtol and Bill (Jody); daughter-in-law Jan Hall; brother Marvin Olson; grandchildren, Sean, James, Jackie, Lindsay, Kristi, Alyson, Dave, Kelli, Mike; 13 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the White Bear Area Food Shelf. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Vadnais Heights Press: E-Edition, January 12, 2021
- White Bear Press: E-Edition, January 12, 2021
- ‘Beauty is a fragile gift’
- Tot Skates begins
- Operation No Limits receives new resource room
- Blaine artist’s passion for art and fellowship flourishes
- Get ready for the Winter Olympics with a learn-to-curl session
- From no religion to a Master of Sacred Theology
Most Popular
Articles
- Bigger, better ice maze returns
- Stillwater Area Chamber ready to host the world's biggest block party
- Hard work makes Blackhawk pilot's dream come true
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- White Bear teacher picks name for new elementary school
- Centennial High School begins offering language seals, certificates
- White Bear Lake Area High School Sports Briefs
- Year in Review 2021
- Holiday lights in fashion
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.