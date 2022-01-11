Age 88, of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by her husband James Sr. and sons James Jr. and Mike. Survived by her children, Sharon (Bill) Bechtol and Bill (Jody); daughter-in-law Jan Hall; brother Marvin Olson; grandchildren, Sean, James, Jackie, Lindsay, Kristi, Alyson, Dave, Kelli, Mike; 13 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the White Bear Area Food Shelf. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home. 

