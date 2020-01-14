Donna Jean Kumm of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2020 at the age of 92.
Survived by husband of 66 years Kenneth; daughters, Denise Madson and Dianne Zak; loving and dedicated grandmother of, Carey (Dominic) Scherer, Kimberly (Ramses) Byron and Courtney Madson; 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ferol Bartley-Vitalis; brother, Dean (Rosalee) Stedt.
Long-time member of Order of Eastern Star White Bear Chapter #200 and Daughters of The Nile.
Memorial Service 2 PM Sunday, Jan. 19th (visitation 1-2PM) at Garnett Masonic Lodge, 4923 Stewart Ave., White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred.
