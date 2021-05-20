Age 74 of Hugo
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother & Sister. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Irvin Seebold; mother, Genevieve (Bud) Johnson; sister, Sheri Wilford. Survived by loving husband of 36 years, Richard “Dick”; children, Ron Seebold, Chris (Rick) Burfeind, Michele (Chris) Anderson, Sherry (Doug) Knollmaier, Mike (Kelly); grandchildren, Dustin, Alyssa, Jessica, Justin, Sean, A.J., Tanner, Collin, Mickenzie; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Derek, Lily; brother, Tom (Sandy) Seebold; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Donna’s life 6 PM Friday, August 6th with visitation beginning at 3 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society.
Roberts Family Funeral Home, 651-464-4422, RobertsFamilyFH.com
