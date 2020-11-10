Donna Grace Oswald (nee Seifert), age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born on December 28, 1939 in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin to Emil and Julia (nee Kurek) Seifert. She loved life, dancing, partying with her friends, card games, her Green Bay Packers, dressing up at Halloween. Donna especially loved and cherished family holidays and time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children, Christine (Gil) DeLaurier, Suzanne (Robert) Michell, Michael (Laura), Matthew (Jean); grandchildren, Ryan Delaurier, Breann Rhoads, Samantha Lang, Robert Schwai, Bo Oswald, Haley and Kyle Oswald; great-grandchildren, Brantly, Jaxin, Brystol, Jordon, Abigail and Joseph. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph, her parents, siblings-in-law and loving cousins.
A Funeral Service will be at 1:30PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be Friday, November 6th at the funeral home from 11:00AM until 1:15PM. Interment will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association (620 S 76th Street, Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).
A special thank you to the staff at Ivy Manor in West Bend for all the compassionate care given to our mom over the last 5 years, it is deeply appreciated beyond words.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
