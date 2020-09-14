Age 89 of White Bear Lake, MN
Passed away quietly on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Alma and Marcus Corneliusen; siblings Orville, Lamar, Margie and Ronald Corneliusen. A beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, and Sister. Survived by husband of 64 years, Harold Krenz; children Dean Krenz and Denise (Krenz) Dunham; grandchildren, Anne, Robert and Michael. Born December 28, 1930 in Benson, MN, moved to White Bear Lake, MN where she raised her family. She enjoyed attending church, motherhood, sewing, crafting, baking, gardening, daily word-find puzzles and every minute with her grandchildren. Funeral services were held on September 12, 2020 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, WBL. Private future burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
