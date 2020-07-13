“Torg”
Long time White Bear Lake resident Donald R. “Torg” Torgerson, 83, died of dementia July 7, 2020, at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields in Hugo, Minnesota.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Susan; son Todd Torgerson; twins Scott Torgerson and Sonia Ginnell; daughter, Lori Pettine; ten grandchildren; and step-brothers John, Eric, and Steve Torgerson.
Donald “Torg” Torgerson was born April 30, 1937, in Long Beach, California, to Robert Smith and Maxine Torgerson. As the child and step-child of U.S. Army soldiers, Don was raised in post-war Germany and Japan, and Fort Benning, Georgia, prior to his mother settling down in Mason City, Iowa, where he graduated from high school, and met and married the love of his life, Susan Merriman.
Don always had a strong work ethic. One of his favorite sayings was “When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” After his marriage to Susan in 1956, Don first worked at the University of Minnesota as an architectural draftsman for twelve years, while also working evenings in a Minneapolis sporting goods store, to support his growing family. He then shifted to 3M and eventually became a senior technical service representative, traveling throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, and then extensively across the Asia Pacific theater in support of both 3M’s Green Light Safety Reflectives and Industrial Abrasives Divisions.
Always an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, Torg loved hunting (pheasants, quail, turkey, deer, antelope, elk, and even brown bear (once was enough he said!)), as well as sport shooting with longtime friends, fishing Minnesota’s lakes and streams, and spending many days afield training and competing with his several beloved Labrador retrievers. Torg staunchly supported Pheasants Forever, and was a long time member of the White Bear Lake Park Commission. In retirement, he continued his outdoorsy life, while also adding golf, exercise, and travelling across the states, and even western Europe, to see his children and grandchildren.
Don was definitely a people person who enjoyed meeting and making friends, old and new, conversations on virtually any topic, causes for animals and the outdoors, and supporting his WBL United Methodist church and faith. His family has memories galore, and will always celebrate his life.
His family wishes to extend a special thank you to the outstanding staff in the Sunny Cove memory care unit for their loving care and support to Don. At this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.