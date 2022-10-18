One of the oldest lifelong residents of Mahtomedi left us peacefully to join the love of his life, Maryann, on October 4, 2022.
Survived by his loving daughter Barbara Olmsted and caring son Tom Lodahl. Grandchildren Tim Olmsted, Mary (Troy) Shoemaker, Amy Olmsted, Kyle Lodahl and Kellsey Lodahl. Great grandchildren Allie Gorder, Ashley Gorder, Austin (Lexi) Gorder and Alex Gorder.
