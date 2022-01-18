Donald Joseph Conrath Jr. was born on Nov.2, 1929. On Jan. 12, 2022, at the age of 92, he entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by wife Arlene, Parents Donald and Norma Conrath, sister Barbara Rasmussen, and in-laws Kathryn and James Trautmann, Howard Rekstad, and Joyce Rekstad.
Survived by children Scott (Sonja), Michael (Patrice); grandchildren Richard, Forrest, Sharayah, Adelyn (Charles) Kopp, and Landon; great granddaughter Juliana Kopp; in-laws Dick Rasmussen, Carla Rekstad, Cecilia and Orville Mausolf, Lloyd and Patricia Rekstad.
Don grew up on the east side of Saint Paul and graduated from Johnson High School and the University of Minnesota. He served in the Army Signal Corps and worked at 3M as a process engineer. He met his wife, Arlene, at work and they wed on Sept. 16, 1960.
He was an avid golfer, model railroad enthusiast, and lifelong learner. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
We celebrate a life well lived!
Don was a faithful member at North Haven Church and a longtime resident of White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to North Haven Church.
Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a future date.
Don’s family would like to sincerely thank Renewed Spirit Care Home and Allina Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Don over the past two years.
To leave a message for the family please visit Website at johnsonpeterson.com
